AEW Rampage lineup: Two matches set for Friday’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Friday’s AEW Rampage television show.

-Ricky Starks vs. Jay Lethal.

-Thunder Rosa vs. Mercedes Martinez.

Powell’s POV: Rampage will be taped on Wednesday in Chicago at Wintrust Arena. The show airs Fridays at 9CT/10ET on TNT. Join Colin McGuire for his live review of AEW Rampage as the show airs Fridays at 9CT/10ET on TNT. Dot Net Members will hear his weekly, same night Rampage audio review.