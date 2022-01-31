MLW returning to Philadelphia with Kings of Colosseum

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

MLW issued the following press release on Monday to announce that the company will return to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at 2300 with the Kings of Colosseum event on Friday, May 13.

Major League Wrestling (MLW®) today announced the league will make its return to Philadelphia on Friday, May 13 with MLW Kings of Colosseum at the 2300 Arena, featuring an MLW TV taping.

Get your tickets starting this Thursday, February 3 at 10:00 a.m. (eastern) at MLW2300.com and Eventbrite.

Some of the athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:

World Heavyweight Champion Alex Hammerstone

Jacob Fatu

Davey Richards

Cesar Duran

World Tag Team Champions 5150 with Konnan

Mads Krugger

Calvin Tankman

Richard Holliday and Alicia Atout

National Openweight Champion Alex Kane (with Mr. Thomas)

Myron Reed

Aramis

Arez

“The Judge” EJ Nduka

KC Navarro

Savio Vega

Plus MORE wrestlers will be announced soon.

More athletes and matches will be announced at MLW.com.

Powell’s POV: This will be MLW’s first event in Philadelphia since the War Chamber show in November. MLW’s next event will be February 26 in Charlotte, North Carolina at Grady Cole Center. We are looking for reports from all MLW events. If you are going to a show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com