AEW Dark Elevation preview: The lineup for tonight’s online show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches were taped on Wednesday in Cleveland, Ohio at Wolstein Center for tonight’s AEW Dark Elevation online show.
-Dante Martin, Lee Moriarty, and Matt Sydal vs. QT Marshall, Aaron Solo, and Nick Comoroto.
-Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Serpentico.
-Brandi Rhodes vs. KiLynn King.
-Nikki Victory vs. Anna Jay.
-Chase Oliver vs. Lance Archer.
-Jay Lethal vs. Casey Carrington.
-Joseline Navarro and Megan Meyers vs. Thunder Rosa and Ruby Soho.
Powell’s POV: Elevation streams Mondays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW YouTube page. Dot Net contributor Rich Bailin’s reviews are available on Tuesday morning.
