AEW Dark Elevation preview: The lineup for tonight’s online show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped on Wednesday in Cleveland, Ohio at Wolstein Center for tonight’s AEW Dark Elevation online show.

-Dante Martin, Lee Moriarty, and Matt Sydal vs. QT Marshall, Aaron Solo, and Nick Comoroto.

-Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Serpentico.

-Brandi Rhodes vs. KiLynn King.

-Nikki Victory vs. Anna Jay.

-Chase Oliver vs. Lance Archer.

-Jay Lethal vs. Casey Carrington.

-Joseline Navarro and Megan Meyers vs. Thunder Rosa and Ruby Soho.

Powell’s POV: Elevation streams Mondays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW YouTube page. Dot Net contributor Rich Bailin’s reviews are available on Tuesday morning.