WWE Raw in Brooklyn (reports needed), Powell’s Q&A Audio Show, AEW Dark Elevation, Akio Sato, Baby Doll, Tommy Dreamer, Chris Bey, One Man Gang, Ken Shamrock, Hernandez, Angelo Mosca, Pedro Morales

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw is live tonight from Brooklyn, New York at Barclays Center. The show features the contract signing for Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley at the Elimination Chamber. Join me for my live review as Raw airs on USA Network tonight at 7CT/8ET. My weekly same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-AEW Dark Elevation streams tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET.

Birthdays and Notables

-Akio Sato is 70 today.

-Baby Doll (Nickla Roberts) is 61 today.

-Tommy Dreamer (Thomas Laughlin) is 52 today.

-Chris Bey is 27 today.

-The late Angelo Mosca was born on February 13, 1937. He died at age 84 on November 6, 2021.

-One Man Gang (George Gray) turned 64 on Sunday.

-The late Pedro Morales died at age 76 on February 12, 2019 following a battle with Parkinson’s disease.

-Ken Shamrock turned 58 on Saturday.

-Shawn Hernandez turned 49 on Saturday.