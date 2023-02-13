NXT TV preview: The lineup for Tuesday’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and events are advertised for Tuesday’s edition of NXT on USA Network.
-Wes Lee holds an open challenge for the NXT North American Championship
-Tyler Bate vs. Grayson Waller
-NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez and Meiko Satomura vs. Kayden Carter and Katana Chance
-NXT Champion Bron Breakker makes his first appearance since Vengeance Day
-Charlie Dempsey vs. Hank Walker
Powell's POV: NXT will be live on Tuesday at 7CT/8ET.
