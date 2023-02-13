MLW Underground preview: The lineup for Tuesday’s show on Reelz

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches are advertised for Tuesday’s Major League Wrestling Underground television show.
-Real1 vs. Mance Warner in a Street Fight
-Calvin Tankman vs. Willie Mack
-Taya Valkyrie vs. Zoey Skye for the MLW Featherweight Championship
Powell’s POV: MLW Underground airs Tuesdays on Reelz at 9CT/10ET. My written reviews will be available immediately after the show airs. My weekly audio reviews of MLW Underground are also available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).
