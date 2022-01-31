What's happening...

WWE announces the WWE Championship will be defended in an Elimination Chamber match

January 31, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE announced that Bobby Lashley will defend the WWE Championship in an Elimination Chamber match at the Elimination Chamber. The event will be held on February 19 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia at the Jeddah Super Dome. Read the official announcement at WWE.com.

Powell’s POV: This is an unexpected development in that I assumed the Elimination Chamber match would be used to determine Lashley’s challenger for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania.

Readers Comments (1)

  1. Shauny79 January 31, 2022 @ 12:03 pm

    Who wants to bet Goldberg wins it?

    Reply

