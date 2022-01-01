WWE Day 1 Polls – Vote for the best match and grade the overall show January 1, 2022 CategoriesREADER POLLS WWE Day 1 Poll: Grade the overall show A – Great Show B – Good Show C – Average Show D – Disappointing Show F – Awful Show pollcode.com free polls WWE Day 1 Poll: Vote for the best match Big E vs. Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins vs. Kevin Owens vs. Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship Becky Lynch vs. Liv Morgan for the Raw Women’s Championship Edge vs. The Miz Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso vs. Kofi Kingston and King Woods for the Smackdown Tag Titles Randy Orton and Riddle vs. The Street Profits for the Raw Tag Titles Drew McIntyre vs. Madcap Moss Sheamus and Ridge Holland vs. Ricochet and Cesaro pollcode.com free polls Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker. Topicswwewwe day 1
Be the first to comment