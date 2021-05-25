What's happening...

Alexa Bliss’s pet pig died after vets declined to provide treatment

May 25, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Alexa Bliss announced that her pet pig Larry-Steve died on Monday, a day before his fourth birthday. TMZ notes that Bliss reached out to 13 veterinarians who declined to treat the animal for various reasons. Read more on the story at TMZ.com.

Powell’s POV: Some of the vets had weight limits for treating pigs. It’s sad that the animal was suffering and Bliss couldn’t even find a vet to ease his pain. I’m sure there will be plenty of bad Lily jokes, but it’s obvious from reading Bliss’s posts that Larry-Steve meant a lot to her. The most touching part was when she wrote, “I will always love you Lear Bear, your life mattered.” My condolences to Bliss on the loss of her beloved pet.

