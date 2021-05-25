NWA Powerrr preview: Today’s season finale on FITE TV lineup

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for today’s NWA Powerrr.

-Aron Stevens and Kratos vs. “War Kings” Crimson and Jax Dane.

-Thunder Rosa vs. Kamille to become No. 1 contender to the NWA Women’s Championship.

-NWA Champion Nick Aldis vs. Mims.

-A 14-man battle royal to determine the No. 1 contender to the NWA Championship.

Powell’s POV: The show is billed as the season finale, meaning there is likely a Powerrr Surge episode airing next week ahead of the June 6 pay-per-view. Powerrr streams Tuesdays at 5:05CT/6:05ET on FITE TV as part of a monthly subscription of $4.99. For subscription info, visit FITE TV.