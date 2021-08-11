08/11 Moore’s NXT TV audio review: NXT Takeover 36 developments, Ilja Dragunov vs. Pete Dunne, Dakota Kai vs. Sarray, Odyssey Jones vs. Trey Baxter in an NXT Breakout Tournament semifinal match, Gigi Dolan vs. Amare Miller, LA Knight vs. Andre Chase, date night for Dexter Lumis and Indi Hartwell

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

John Moore reviews the latest NXT television show: NXT Takeover 36 developments, Ilja Dragunov vs. Pete Dunne, Dakota Kai vs. Sarray, Odyssey Jones vs. Trey Baxter in an NXT Breakout Tournament semifinal match, Gigi Dolan vs. Amare Miller, LA Knight vs. Andre Chase, date night for Dexter Lumis and Indi Hartwell, and more (41:23)…

Click here for the August 11 NXT TV audio review.

