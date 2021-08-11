ROH announces new location for the Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Ring of Honor announced that the Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view will be held on Sunday, September 12 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at 2300 Arena. Read the official announcement at ROHWrestling.com.

Powell’s POV: ROH announced on Tuesday that the show was pulled from Lakeland, Florida’s RP Funding Center due to the COVID surge in the state of Florida. While I applaud the company for putting safety first, I still think they are needlessly costing themselves some pay-per-view buys and potentially ticket sales by running this event on the same night as the first Sunday of the NFL’s regular season.