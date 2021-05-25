WWE Hell in a Cell lineup: Two matches announced for next month’s pay-per-view

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE is advertising the following matches for the WWE Hell in a Cell event that will be held on June 20, 2021 in Tampa, Florida at Yuengling Center.

-Bobby Lashley defends the WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre or Kofi Kingston.

-Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair for the Raw Women’s Championship.

Powell’s POV: McIntyre and Kingston will meet on Monday’s Raw to determine who will challenge for the WWE Championship. Lashley and MVP are banned from ringside for McIntyre vs. Kingston with the story being that they would be suspended for 90 days without pay if they interfere. Hell in a Cell will be the last scheduled pay-per-view to be held with the ThunderDome structure, as WWE Money in the Bank on July 18 in Fort Worth, Texas at Dickies Arena.