WWE Raw preview: Two matches set for Monday’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for Monday’s WWE Raw television show.

-Drew McIntyre vs. Kofi Kingston for a WWE Championship shot at the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view.

-Reginald vs. Shayna Baszler.

Powell’s POV: Technically, Baszler merely challenged Reginald, but I assume the match will take place. Bobby Lashley and MVP are banned from ringside for the McIntyre vs. Kingston match. The official stipulation is that they would be suspended for 90 days without pay if they get involved. Raw will be live from Tampa, Florida at Yuengling Center. Join me for my live review every Monday at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members have access to my same night audio review after each episode.