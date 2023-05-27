WWE Night of Champions results: Powell’s live review of Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn vs. Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles, Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins vs. AJ Styles for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, Bianca Belair vs. Asuka for the Raw Women’s Title

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS WWE PPV Reports

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Night of Champions

Streamed May 27, 2023 live on Peacock

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia at the Jeddah Super Dome



A video package opened the show… Pyro shot off on the stage and then Michael Cole and Corey Graves checked in on commentary. They turned things over to the Arabic broadcast team for a moment… Entrances for the World Heavyweight Championship match took place. AJ Styles came out first and then a video package aired before Seth Rollins made his entrance…

1. Seth Rollins vs. AJ Styles in the finals of the tournament for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. Ring announcer Mike Rome delivered the introductions from the floor once both men were inside the ring. Rollins played to the crowd, which had chanted his theme loudly. Styles dropkicked Rollins and then clotheslined him to ringside.

The broadcast team played up Rollins being momentarily distracted. Cole played up the possibility that it’s because Rollins has been “off making movies.” Rollins battled back and caught Styles with a kick to the back of the head and then covered him for just a one count.

A short time later, Styles backflipped off the ropes into an inverted DDT that led to a near fall. Rollins battled back and performed a frogsplash for a near fall. Styles rallied with a ushigoroshi for a near fall of his own. Styles set up for a Styles Clash. Rollins avoided it and went for a Pedigree, but Styles escaped and hit him with a step-up enzuigiri.

Styles went to the middle rope and went for a Styles Clash, but Rollins countered into a backdrop. Rollins placed Styles on the top rope and hit him with punches to the back of the head. Styles knocked Rollins off the ropes, but Rollins ran back up and performed an inverted suplex and an inverted slam for a near fall. The camera showed a tight shot of a scrape on Rollins’ back.

Rollins went up top and looked to the crowd. Rollins went for a corkscrew moonsault and then rolled through when Styles avoided it. Rollins stuffed a tornado DDT attempt. Both men fought for suplexes. Styles performed a brainbuster style move on the apron. Styles rolled Rollins back inside the ring.

Styles set up for his finisher, but Rollins shoved him to the floor. Rollins performed a suicide dive and then sold knee pain. Both men beat the referee’s count by returning to the ring. Styles rolled Rollins into a Calf Crusher. Rollins eventually hooked his arm around the neck of Styles, which forced him to release the hold. Rollins stood up and blasted Rollins with a clothesline, which left both men down.

Once they stood up, Styles and Rollins traded strikes. Styles kicked the bad knee. Rollins fired back and then Styles headbutted him. Rollins performed an enzuigiri. Styles went for a Pele Kick that Rollins avoided. Rollins threw a rough looking superkick. Rollins stomped the hand of Styles. Rollins avoided the Styles Clash. Styles put Rollins down with a Pedigree for a good near fall.

Styles went to the apron and hit Rollins with a forearm shot. Styles went for the Phenomenal Forearm, but Rollins superkicked him. Rollins went for the Stomp, but his bad knee buckled. Rollins stuffed Styles’ attempt to roll him into a Calf Crusher. Rollins put Styles down with a Pedigree and then hit the Stomp and scored the pin.

Seth Rollins defeated AJ Styles in 20:40 to win the tournament to become the WWE World Heavyweight Champion.

After the match, Triple H brought the new championship belt into the the ring. Triple H helped Rollins to his feet and then presented him with the championship and raised his arm…

Powell’s POV: A very good match. This was on the high end of Styles matches in recent years. There wasn’t much mystery regarding the outcome because the company heavily foreshadowed a Rollins win, but it was still a strong match from start to finish. I’m surprised they had this match open the show. Hopefully it means they have something big planned for the main event.

An ad aired for the WWE Money in the Bank event for July 1 in London. Yes, another early start in the U.S. (no complaints!)…

Cody Rhodes was shown backstage. Cole said it was confirmed that Cody suffered a broken arm, but he will move forward with his match against Brock Lesnar…

“The Street Profits” Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford were shown sitting in the crowd… A video package recapped the feud between Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus…

Entrances for the match took place. Graves asked Cole if he thanked Stratus lately. At one point, Cole said that when he retires, you’ll never hear from him again…

2. Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus. Both wrestlers wore full body gear that covered their arms and legs (Lynch’s appeared to be Kill Bill inspired). Trish had “Thank You Trish” on the back of her gear. Lynch was the early aggressor and ran Stratus into the turnbuckle pads a couple of times and put the boots to her. Stratus headed to ringside. Lynch went for a baseball slide that Stratus avoided. Trish whipped Lynch into the ring steps twice.

Stratus brought Lynch back to the ring and worked her over. Trish stood on the middle rope and played to the crowd, allowing Lynch to punch her. Stratus came right back with a tornado DDT. Lynch’s gear on one of legs rode up, exposing her calf area. Oh, the humanity!

Lynch and Stratus ended up trading strikes in the middle of the ring. Lynch got the better of it and knocked Stratus down with a leaping strike. Lynch worked over Stratus in the corner and then performed a Becksploder suplex. Lynch caught Stratus before she could exit the ring and continued to work her over. Lynch performed a leg drop while Stratus was draped over the middle rope and then covered her for a two count.

Lynch hit the Manhandle Slam and had the pin, but Trish put her foot over the bottom rope to break it. Stratus rolled to the floor and poked her head under the ring. Lynch followed and pulled Stratus out. Lynch threw Stratus back inside the ring and the referee was tripped up in the process. While the referee focused on Stratus, Zoey Stark emerged from underneath the ring and hit her Z360 finisher on Lynch before rolling her back inside the ring. Stratus hit her Stratusfaction Bulldog and scored the pin…

Trish Stratus defeated Becky Lynch in 14:50.

Lynch bled from the nose afterward. Stratus and Stark backed up the ramp together. Stratus took some bows and was all smiles…

Powell’s POV: The match overstayed its welcome with this live crowd. They worked really hard and produced a quality match. I wrote earlier this week that I wanted to see a fangirl type added to Trish’s act if she’s sticking around. Stark isn’t a fangirl character by any means, but I love the idea of giving her a credibility boost by adding her to this feud. I assume that Lynch’s bloody nose came from the Z360, but I’m not entirely sure.

An ad aired for NXT Battleground… A video package spotlighted Mustafa Ali’s time in Saudi Arabia… Entrances for the Intercontinental Championship match took place. Ali wore a keffiyeh to the ring and received a good ovation from the live crowd. Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci stood on the stage and Kaiser introduced Gunther, but they did not accompany him to the ring…

3. Gunther vs. Mustafa Ali for the Intercontinental Championship. Cole asked Graves if Ali had any chance to beat Gunther. Graves said any man with two hands has a chance, but it’s unlikely. Ali targeted Gunther’s thigh with some kicks. Gunther put him in a sleeper. Ali escaped and threw two dropkicks. Gunther bodyslammed Ali and then stomped him with a kick.

Gunther knocked Ali down with a big chop. Ali stood up and ate another chop. Ali threw punches, but Gunther slammed him and then put him in a Boston crab and then transitioned into a crossface. Ali set up for a springboard move, but Gunther blasted him with a kick that sent him to the floor. Gunther went to ringside and ran Ali into the ring post. Gunther returned to the middle of the ring and played to the crowd.

Ali fired back with a series of chops and punches. Gunther threw Ali into the corner and charged, but Ali slipped away and caught him with a kick. Ali put Gunther down with a neckbreaker. Ali went up top, but Gunther stood up and chopped him. Gunther went to the middle rope and went for a double underhook suplex, but Ali blocked it and headbutted Gunther multiple times. Ali flipped over Gunther and then sit-out powerbombed him.

Ali went up top again and hit the 450 splash for a good near fall. Gunther came back with a big clothesline that turned Ali inside out. Gunther put Ali down again and then covered him for a near fall. Gunther showed frustration over not getting the pin. Cole assumed that things would only get worse for Ali, while Graves took the “what if?” approach for the underdog.

Gunther stood in the middle of the ring and told Ali that he doesn’t belong. Gunther went for a powerbomb that Ali flipped out of. Ali put Gunther down with a tornado DDT. Ali went for another 450 splash and rolled through when Gunther moved. Gunther dropkicked Ali and then powerbombed him and pinned him…

Gunther defeated Mustafa Ali in 8:35 to retain the Intercontinental Championship.

Powell’s POV: This was absolutely terrific for what it was. The underdog showed great heart while getting some excellent hope spots before the dominant champion put him away clean. I really hope the creative forces can find the right role for the talented Ali.

Kevin Owens was shown seated backstage and was cheered. Sami Zayn sat down next to him and the crowd roared. “Can you believe we’re here?” Zayn asked. He spoke about winning the tag titles at WrestleMania. Zayn said they have to admit that Roman Reigns finds a way to win. Owens got fired up and said that they won the titles from the Usos, who are more of a team than Reigns and Solo Sikoa will ever be. Owens said he’s sick of hearing about Reigns. Owens said he didn’t come to lose the titles and said today is the day that Reigns loses…

LA Knight was shown seated in the crowd. He removed his shades and stood up and looked around at the cheering crowd…

Powell’s POV: Well, at least they didn’t pipe in a bunch of boos like they did on Friday’s Smackdown.

Cole narrated footage of Cody Rhodes and Natalya visiting a children’s hospital. Cole said WWE granted its first Make-A-Wish in Saudi Arabia… A video package set up the Raw Women’s Championship match…