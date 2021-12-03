12/03 Powell’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown audio review: Roman Reigns vs. Sami Zayn for the WWE Universal Championship, Brock Lesnar returns, Sheamus vs. Cesaro, King Woods vs. Jey Uso, Sasha Banks vs. Shayna Baszler, and The Viking Raiders vs. Los Lotharios

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show: Roman Reigns vs. Sami Zayn for the WWE Universal Championship, Brock Lesnar returns, Sheamus vs. Cesaro, King Woods vs. Jey Uso, Sasha Banks vs. Shayna Baszler, and The Viking Raiders vs. Los Lotharios, and more (28:00)…

Click here for the December 3 WWE Friday Night Smackdown audio review.

