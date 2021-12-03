What's happening...

WWE Raw preview: Title match, steel cage match, and a talkshow segment

December 3, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for Monday’s WWE Raw television show.

-Becky Lynch vs. Liv Morgan for the Raw Women’s Championship.

-Edge appears on Miz TV.

-WWE Champion Big E vs. Kevin Owens in a non-title steel cage match.

Powell’s POV: It’s encouraging to see WWE advertising matches in advance rather than doing everything on the fly. Raw will be live from Memphis, Tennessee at FedExForum. Join me for my live review as the show airs on USA Network every Monday at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members have access to my same night audio review after each episode.

