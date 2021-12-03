WWE Raw preview: Title match, steel cage match, and a talkshow segment

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for Monday’s WWE Raw television show.

-Becky Lynch vs. Liv Morgan for the Raw Women’s Championship.

-Edge appears on Miz TV.

-WWE Champion Big E vs. Kevin Owens in a non-title steel cage match.

Powell's POV: It's encouraging to see WWE advertising matches in advance rather than doing everything on the fly. Raw will be live from Memphis, Tennessee at FedExForum.