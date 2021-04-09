WrestleMania 37 weekend, AEW in Jacksonville, WWE Smackdown, NJPW Strong, and WWE 205 Live, Bianca Belair

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WrestleMania 37 will be held on Saturday and Sunday in Tampa, Florida at Raymond James Stadium. Night one on Saturday features Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship, and Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair for the Smackdown Women’s Championship.

WrestleMania nigh two on Sunday is headlined by Roman Reigns vs. Edge vs. Daniel Bryan in a Triple Threat for the WWE Universal Championship, and Asuka vs. Rhea Ripley for the Raw Women’s Championship. Both shows will be preceded by a one-hour pre-show. The main cards will begin at 7CT/8ET (an hour later than usual WWE pay-per-view start times) and will stream on Peacock in the United States and WWE Network internationally. Join me for my live reviews of both shows this weekend, and Dot Net Members will hear same night audio reviews co-hosted by Jake Barnett and I.

-WWE Friday Night Smackdown was taped last week in Tampa, Florida at Tropicana Field. The show will feature the final push for WrestleMania. Join me for our weekly live review as Smackdown airs tonight on Fox at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will hear my audio review after the show.

-AEW’s “The House Always Wins” live event will be held tonight in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place. The show includes Darby Allin defends the TNT Championship against the battle royal winner, Cody Rhodes vs. Ethan Page, and The Young Bucks and Brandon Cutler vs. Pac, Penta El Zero Miedo, and Rey Fenix. We have a pair of readers who will be attending the show and intend to pass along updates, so we should have live updates during the show.

-NJPW Strong streams tonight on the New Japan World at 9CT/10ET. The show features all four first-round matches of the New Japan Cup USA tournament. Dot Net contributor Colin McGuire’s reviews are typically available on Saturday mornings along with his audio reviews for Dot Net Members.

-WWE 205 Live will stream on WWE Network tonight at 9CT/10ET. Anish V’s written reviews are typically available on Friday nights, and his audio reviews for Dot Net Members are available by Saturday morning.

Birthdays and Notables

-Bianca Belair (Bianca Blair-Crawford) is 32.