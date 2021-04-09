NJPW Strong preview: New Japan Cup USA tournament first round matches

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NJPW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s NJPW Strong streaming series.

-Clark Connors vs. Lio Rush in a New Japan Cup USA tournament first round match.

-Ren Narita vs. Tom Lawlor in a New Japan Cup USA tournament first round match.

-Fred Rosser vs. Hikuleo in a New Japan Cup USA tournament first round match.

-Brody King vs. Chris Dickinson in a New Japan Cup USA tournament first round match.

NJPW Strong streams Fridays at 9CT/10ET on New Japan World.