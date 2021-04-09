NJPW Strong preview: New Japan Cup USA tournament first round matches

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches are advertised for tonight’s NJPW Strong streaming series.
-Clark Connors vs. Lio Rush in a New Japan Cup USA tournament first round match.
-Ren Narita vs. Tom Lawlor in a New Japan Cup USA tournament first round match.
-Fred Rosser vs. Hikuleo in a New Japan Cup USA tournament first round match.
-Brody King vs. Chris Dickinson in a New Japan Cup USA tournament first round match.
Powell’s POV: NJPW Strong streams Fridays at 9CT/10ET on New Japan World. Dot Net staffer Colin McGuire’s written review and Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio reviews are typically available on Saturday mornings.
