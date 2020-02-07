WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: Goldberg returns, women’s four-way for a title shot, Firefly Funhouse, and more

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown on Fox television show.

-Goldberg appears to reveal “who’s next for Goldberg”.

-Bray Wyatt’s Firefly Funhouse.

-Alexa Bliss vs. Naomi vs. Carmella vs. Dana Brooke in a four-way for a future championship match.

-The Dirt Sheet with The Miz and John Morrison.

-Daniel Bryan appears.

Powell's POV: What matches has Brooke won to earn a spot in a contenders match? Anyway, Smackdown will be held tonight in San Jose, California at SAP Center.



