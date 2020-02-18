Impact Wrestling TV preview: Four matches advertised for tonight’s AXS TV show

CategoriesImpact News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling is advertising the following matches and events for tonight’s television show.

-Tessa Blanchard, Trey Miguel, and Tommy Dreamer vs. Ace Austin and Reno Scum.

-Michael Elgin vs. Eddie Edwards in the third match of their best of five series (Elgin leads 2-0).

-Josh Alexander vs. TJ Perkins.

-Madison Rayne’s Golden Opportunity Open Challenge match.

Powell’s POV: This is the first show from the Vegas tapings. Impact Wrestling airs on AXS TV tonight at 7CT/8ET. The show is listed for a replay at 10CT/11ET. John Moore’s weekly Impact Wrestling television reviews are available on Wednesday mornings along with my members’ exclusive audio review and Hit List.



