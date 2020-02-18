NXT Takeover: Portland poll results for best match and the overall show grade

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT Takeover: Portland received an A grade from the majority of the voters in our post show poll with 80 percent of the vote. B finished second with 15 percent of the vote. I gave the show an A grade and found it to be thoroughly enjoyable from start to finish.

-Keith Lee vs. Dominik Dijakovic for the NXT North American Championship took home the best match of NXT Takeover: Portland honors with 34 percent of the post show poll vote. Adam Cole vs. Tommaso Ciampa for the NXT Championship finished second with 28 percent of the vote.

Powell’s POV: I’m surprised that the Finn Balor vs. Johnny Gargano match didn’t finish higher in the reader voting. The match finished a distant third with 16 percent of the vote. Thanks to everyone who voted in our post show polls.



