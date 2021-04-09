AEW “The House Always Wins” live event for tonight in Jacksonville

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW is advertising the following matches for “The House Always Wins” live event that will be held tonight in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place.

-Darby Allin defends the TNT Championship against the battle royal winner.

-Kenny Omega and Michael Nakazawa vs. Matt Sydal and Mike Sydal.

-Cody Rhodes vs. Ethan Page.

-The Young Bucks and Brandon Cutler vs. “The Death Triangle” Pac, Penta El Zero Miedo, and Rey Fenix.

-Hikaru Shida, Tay Conti, and Red Velvet vs. Allie, Nyla Rose, and Britt Baker.

​

-Dante Martin and “Jurassic Express” Jungle Boy, Luchasaurus, and Marko Stunt vs. “The Pinnacle” MJF, Dax Harwood, Cash Wheeler, and Shawn Spears.

-Eddie Kingston vs. Cezar Bononi.

-Battle royal for a shot at the TNT Title later in the show (Advertised entrants: Lance Archer, Scorpio Sky, Powerhouse Hobbs, Ricky Starks, QT Marshall, Butcher, Blade, Dustin Rhodes, Austin Gunn, Colten Gunn, 10, Colt Cabana).

-Jade Cargill in action.

-Orange Cassidy in action.

Powell’s POV: For ticket info, visit AllEliteWrestling.com. We have a pair of volunteers who will be passing along live updates from the building. So if all goes according to plan, we will be able to pass along live results tonight.