04/08 ProWrestling.net Free Podcast: Paul “Triple H” Levesque and Shawn Michaels’ post NXT Takeover Stand & Deliver Night Two media call

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE executive Paul Levesque (a/k/a Triple H) and Shawn Michaels took questions from members of the pro wrestling media following Thursday’s NXT Takeover Stand & Deliver night two event. The topics include an update on “Road Dogg” Brian James, Adam Cole’s future, whether there could be two-night Takeover specials going forward, WWE Performance Center trainees, how a younger Shawn Michaels would have handled training at the WWE PC, Walter’s stolen NXT UK Championship belt, veterans helping produce talent, future NXT UK Takeover events, Gable Steveson’s possible future with WWE, and more…

Click here for the April 8 Paul “Triple H” Levesque media call.

