NXT Takeover Stand & Deliver Night Two Polls – Vote for best match and grade the overall show

NXT Takeover Stand & Deliver Night Two Poll – Vote for the best match

Finn Balor vs. Karrion Kross for the NXT Championship

Adam Cole vs. Kyle O’Reilly in an unsanctioned match

Johnny Gargano vs. Bronson Reed for the NXT North American Championship

Santos Escobar vs. Jordan Devlin in a ladder match to unify the NXT Cruiserweight Championship

Shotzi Blackheart and Ember Moon vs. Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell for the NXT Women’s Tag Titles