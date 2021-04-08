NXT Takeover Stand & Deliver Night Two Polls – Vote for best match and grade the overall show April 8, 2021 CategoriesMUST-READ LIST READER POLLS NXT Takeover Stand & Deliver Night Two Poll – Grade the overall show A – Great Show B – Good Show C – Average Show D – Disappointing Show F – Awful Show pollcode.com free polls NXT Takeover Stand & Deliver Night Two Poll – Vote for the best match Finn Balor vs. Karrion Kross for the NXT Championship Adam Cole vs. Kyle O’Reilly in an unsanctioned match Johnny Gargano vs. Bronson Reed for the NXT North American Championship Santos Escobar vs. Jordan Devlin in a ladder match to unify the NXT Cruiserweight Championship Shotzi Blackheart and Ember Moon vs. Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell for the NXT Women’s Tag Titles Drake Maverick and Killian Dain vs. Tyler Breeze and Fandango pollcode.com free polls Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker. Topicsnxtnxt takeovernxt takeover stand and deliverwm37wrestlemaniawwewwe nxt
Be the first to comment