Drew McIntyre looks back on facing Bobby Lashley in Impact Wrestling and discusses facing him again at WrestleMania

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

DAZN interview with Drew McIntyre

Interviewer: Steven Muehlhausen

Available at DAZN.com

Drew McIntyre on his past match with Bobby Lashley in Impact Wrestling and facing him again at WrestleMania: “That’s wild to watch how far we’ve come. I hadn’t watched the match in a while. I need to watch it back to get any ideas of how to mess up Bobby at WrestleMania. I think for both of us at that point, if you asked us, we’d be like yeah, this is as good as we’re going to get. We’ve totally reached our potential. Then to watch the journeys we went on. They know how I feel these days, and I’m sure in a few years from now, we’ll be able to say that I look back at 2021 and realize I had so much further to go.

“Right now, I feel like I’m where I need to be. I’m fully confident in my ability in every single way, looking the part, feeling the part, being the part. For Lashley, I feel like that’s the case for himself as well. Like for Lashley, something wasn’t quite there, much like myself last year at WrestleMania. You put MVP and Lashley together, ‘Boom, oh my goodness. Why don’t we do this sooner? You got badass Don King and Mike Tyson combination going on.’ Lashley saying what he has to say but keeping it to a minimum. MVP, unbelievable spokesperson for him. Lashley is just the absolute killer that he is now.

“To get both of us on our unique journeys, to be in the WWE title match at WrestleMania, and to have a throwback to the heavyweight clash over the past few years all across every sport, be it UFC, boxing. WWE, we see a lot of cruiserweights on top because they’re so talented, and they drive in such large numbers they deserve to be. So this is a bit of a throwback to two heavyweights in the title match. They’re not just plodding around, like putting on a not highly physical athletic contest. Lashley-McIntyre will be highly physical and be highly athletic. It’ll be like a modern-day heavyweight classic, and I guarantee you that people were talking about it for a very long time.”

Other interview topics include his 2020 as WWE Champion, growing as performer without fans, comments on what Will Ospreay said in regards to him after he won the IWGP World Heavyweight Title.