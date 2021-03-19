What's happening...

WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: The lineup for tonight’s Fastlane go-home show

March 19, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown on Fox television show.

-Edge vs. Jey Uso.

-Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax for the Smackdown Women’s Championship.

Powell’s POV: The winner of the Edge vs. Uso match will be the special enforcer of the Roman Reigns vs. Daniel Bryan match for the WWE Universal Championship at WWE Fastlane. Join John Moore for our weekly live review of Smackdown on Fridays at 7CT/8ET. His audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members.

