03/19 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 151): Mike Bennett discusses his return to Ring of Honor, his contractual status, what went wrong in WWE, his ROH 19th Anniversary pay-per-view status, and more

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Mike Bennett discussing his return to Ring of Honor, his contractual status, what went wrong in WWE, his ROH 19th Anniversary pay-per-view status, how his tastes in pro wrestling have changed over the years, being cut by WWE early in the pandemic, ROH changes and the reintroduction of the Pure Rules division, and more…

