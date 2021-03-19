What's happening...

03/19 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 151): Mike Bennett discusses his return to Ring of Honor, his contractual status, what went wrong in WWE, his ROH 19th Anniversary pay-per-view status, and more

March 19, 2021

CategoriesFree Dot Net Podcasts MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Mike Bennett discussing his return to Ring of Honor, his contractual status, what went wrong in WWE, his ROH 19th Anniversary pay-per-view status, how his tastes in pro wrestling have changed over the years, being cut by WWE early in the pandemic, ROH changes and the reintroduction of the Pure Rules division, and more…

Click here to stream or download the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell (Episode 151) and guest Mike Bennett.

If you are not a Dot Net Member, click here for details on signing up for membership.

Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker.


Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.