3/19 WWE Friday Night Smackdown results: Moore’s review of Edge vs. Jey Uso to become special enforcer of the WWE Universal Championship at WWE Fastlane, Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax for the Smackdown Women’s Championship, Big E and Apollo Crews interview

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown (Episode 1,126)

Tampa, Florida at Tropicana Field

Aired live on March 19, 2021 on Fox

Michael Cole and Corey Graves were on commentary and started the show off by hyping the Edge vs. Jey Uso main event. The show then cut to Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair bickering over Sasha Banks wrestling a match later. Bianca didn’t like that this match was happening because of sommelier Reginald. Bianca Belair told Sasha that she wasn’t going to help Sasha in her upcoming title defense…

Entrances for the women’s championship match took place. They showed a picture of Reginald with cucumbers on his eyes due to him having a “spa day”. Greg Hamilton handled the formal in-ring introductions for the championship match.

1. Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax (w/Shayna Baszler) for the Smackdown Women’s Championship. Sasha went for an early pin and a few of her signature moves. Jax shrugged off Banks and then hit Sasha with a Military Press and Body Slam. Jax got a two count after an elbow drop. Jax hit Banks with a Samoan Drop. Bianca Belair’s music played as she showed up to ringside to coach Sasha. The show cut to commercial.[c]

Jax continued to shrug off Sasha’s quick moves. Jax hit Sasha with a sidewalk slam. Jax then used a Stretch Muffler move to slam Bank’s face into the second buckle. Jax worked on Sasha with methodical and power offense. Sasha turned the tide after Jax missed a Banzai Drop. Sasha hit Nia with a meteora to the back of the head for a two count. Both women countered each other’s holds. Sasha hit Nia with a DDT right into the Banks Statement.

Shayna Baszler tried to kick Sasha but accidentally kicked Nia (right in front of the referee’s vision). Bianca Belair cleared Baszler from the ring. Sasha defeated Nia after a jackknife pin.

Sasha Banks defeated Nia Jax via pinfall in 6:07 of on-air time to retain the Smackdown Women’s Championship.

A replay aired of the punt kick spot. Corey Graves wondered if Baszler kicked Jax intentionally? The show cut to a sponsored recap of the Daniel Bryan and Roman Reigns storyline to hype up Fast Lane…

John’s Thoughts: A “good while it lasted” type of match, but this is weekly TV so you count on those type of matches. Sasha’s such a good seller that the match worked in the limited amount of TV time given. While it’s encouraging that they are keeping the Women’s Tag Team Champions on TV, it’s still odd that they have to interweave this with the Smackdown women’s championship story, combined with a unnecessary side story involving a wine taster. Wouldn’t it be easier if Sasha had a setup feud for Bianca? Wouldn’t it have been easy to book Nia and Shayna in a feud with Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez for mania weekend? I’m thinking too much for them. What they do seem to be putting a lot of effort into is protecting Nia for something down the road (because Baszler is usually the one that takes the simple loses while Nia gets protected). By the way, I’m filling in for Jason this week as a trade for Jason covering NXT this past week.

Kayla Braxton interviewed Edge in the backstage promo ring set. Edge was asked about his excitement about returning to wrestle on Smackdown after a decade. Edge said he had his best moment, a win against Undertaker, and his worst moment, his retirement, on Smackdown TV. Edge talked about how Jey Uso can be a great star, but he’s stuck in Roman’s shadow. Edge said he was going to teach Jey a lesson later…

Seth Rollins made his entrance wearing a suit that made him look like a Milagro vodka bottle…[c]

Michael Cole and Corey Graves checked in from the commentary table where they announced Titus O’Neil and Hulk Hogan as the hosts of Wrestlemania. Cole reminded viewers that they will need Peacock Network to watch Mania…

Nia Jax berated Shayna Baszler backstage for costing her the Women’s Championship. Baszler apologized and said she’d make it up by beating Bianca Belair in a match…

The show cut back to Seth Rollins in the Thunderdome ring. Rollins did his usual talking high of himself. He said he respected the locker room’s decision to be idiots when they walked out on him. Rollins said Cesaro took disrespect too far by staying and confronting Rollins. Rollins said Cesaro humiliated him and embarrassed him. Rollins said the simple answer is that Cesaro is jealous of Rollins. Rollins bragged about being a main eventer. Rollins said that Cesaro is a failure. Rollins pointed to the Titantron which showed a replay of Rollin’s attack on Cesaro last week.

Rollins was over-the-top in his evil laughing and mocking of Cesaro. Rollins then calmed down and stared at the camera with a serious look. Rollins said he counted and Cesaro swung him 23 times. Rollins said Cesaro won’t embarrass Rollins again. Rollins said that Cesaro is the biggest failure in WWE. Shinsuke Nakamura made his entrance. Rollins kept trying to talk Nakamura down, but Nakamura did a spinning heel kick to Rollins. Rollins backtracked up the ramp but was baited back when Nakamura did his “come on” hand thing. Nakamura left Rollins lying after a STO and Kinshasa….

Cole and Graves checked in on commentary. Graves announced Eric Bischoff’s induction into the WWE Hall of Fame that will happen Wrestlemania week…

The Street Profits made their entrance heading into commercial…[c]

John’s Thoughts: Rollins’s character may be divisive these days, but I can see it succeeding if he completely keeps away the Messiah stuff and connects it closer to his main event heel persona during his WWE Championship days. The thing I am grateful for is Cesaro getting a decent push out of this, but seeing is believing on Cesaro pushes because we’ve seen this many times with Cesaro in the past. It also looks like Nakamura is established as Cesaro’s gatekeeper little buddy now. It’s still very odd that they gave Nakamura that Gauntlet Match push, only to push him back to being a supporting character.

Rey and Dominik Mysterio made their entrances. Bobby Roode and Dolph Ziggler joined the commentary table…

3. “The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins vs. Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio. Dom and Montez started off the match with a lucha stalemate sequence. Dom reversed a suplex and tagged in his dad. Rey dropkicked Ford and got a two count. Ford took down Rey with a shoulder tackle and Dawkins tagged in after backdropping Ford on Rey to get a two count on Rey. Dawkins and Ford traded tags to isolate Rey.

Rey gave Ford a huracanrana to tag in Dom. Dom ran right into a lariat and side slam from Ford for a nearfall. The Street Profits went for their finisher on Dom. Rey knocked Ford to ringside. Dom picked up the victory after a victory roll on Dawkins.

Dominik Mysterio and Rey Mysterio defeated The Street Profits via pinfall in 2:50.

Otis and Chad Gable made their entrance after the match. Gable said that Rey and Dom shouldn’t be in line for a title shot before he and Otis. Gable was hyping up Otis but was cut off when Rey and Dominik cleared them from the ring…[c]

John’s Thoughts: I sure hope there is an effort to push Rey and Dom as future tag team champions, because there’s a welcome amount of wholesomeness to the father-son team. Again, seeing is believing on that because WWE tends to do Rey dirty sometimes when it comes to respecting his legend and giving him consistent pushes.