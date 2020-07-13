WWE Raw preview: Four matches advertised for “a night of grudge matches”

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.

-Sasha Banks and Bayley vs. “The Kabuki Warriors” Kairi Sane and Asuka for the WWE Women’s Tag Titles.

-Seth Rollins vs. Kevin Owens.

-Randy Orton vs. R-Truth.

-Andrade and Angel Garza vs. The Viking Raiders.

Powell’s POV: This will also be the brand’s go-home show for Sunday’s Extreme Rules pay-per-view. Raw was taped last weekend in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. Join me for my live review of Raw at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members have access to my same night audio review after each episode.



The Best of The Boom features Tony Schiavone joining Jason Powell in this May 30, 2018 discussion in which he looks back on when he went to Ric Flair's house for his first pro wrestling assignment, his year with WWE, his one appearance for TNA Impact Wrestling, and more...

