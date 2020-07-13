Impact Wrestling Slammiversary lineup: Five title matches and a gauntlet match set for Saturday’s pay-per-view, English and Spanish broadcast teams

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling has announced the following matches for the Slammiversary pay-per-view that will be held on Saturday in Nashville, Tennessee at Skyway Studios.

-Ace Austin vs. Eddie Edwards vs. Trey Miguel vs. a mystery person for the vacant Impact World Championship.

-Jordynne Grace vs. Deonna Purrazzo for the Knockouts Championship.

-“The North” Josh Alexander and Ethan Page vs. Ken Shamrock and Sami Callihan for the Impact Tag Titles.

-Willie Mack vs. Chris Bey for the X Division Championship.

-Rosemary vs. Nevaeh vs. Su Yung vs. Kiera Hogan vs. Taya Valkyrie vs. Tasha Steelz vs. Alisha Edwards vs. Kylie Rae vs. Kimber Lee vs. Havok vs. Madison Rayne in a gauntlet match to determine the No. 1 contender to the Knockouts Championship.

-Moose vs. Tommy Dreamer in an Old School Rules match for the TNA Championship.

Powell’s POV: Impact continues to tease wrestlers appearing who were cut by WWE back in March and at least one former world champion. The English commentary team will be Josh Mathews and Don Callis, while the Spanish feed will feature Jorge Milhe and Javier Sahagun. Join us for live coverage of Slammiversary on Saturday night at 7CT/8ET as the show airs on FITE TV pay-per-view for $39.99, and members will hear my same night audio review.