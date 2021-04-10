Braun Strowman on facing Shane McMahon at WrestleMania 37 and big WWE career moments

CategoriesInterview Highlights WWE News

Braun Strowman on going from wrestling Bill Goldberg last year to facing Shane McMahon at this year’s WrestleMania: “It’s a lot to try and wrap my head around. I was talking to one of my friends on the way down here, and he texts me and goes, ‘Man, do you even realize what you’re doing this weekend?’ I was like, ‘Yeah, I’m going WrestleMania. I’m going to work’. He goes, ‘Dude, you’re wrestling Shane McMahon at WrestleMania. You beat Goldberg at WrestleMania last year, you’ve wrestled The Undertaker, you’ve wrestled The Rock and wrestled John Cena, and you drank beers in the center of the ring at Madison Square Garden with “Stone Cold” (Steve Austin)’. He’s like, you’ve been doing this for five years, and you’ve already got a Hall of Fame career. I’m trying to wrap my head around that. I’m a country boy from the middle of nowhere in North Carolina. I graduated with 85 people. I don’t know how to describe it. It’s awesome. I’m just a blessed man. I hit the lottery in life.”

Strowman also discusses the time from winning the Universal title at WrestleMania 36 to WrestleMania, quieting the critics, and being disappointed in not getting to celebrate winning the Universal Title with fans in attendance.