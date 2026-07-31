TNA Lockdown lineup: Four matches set for the pay-per-view featuring every match inside a steel cage

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the TNA Slammiversary pay-per-view that will be held on Sunday, August 23, in Chicago, Illinois, at Credit Union 1 Arena.

-Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy vs. Nic Nemeth and Ryan Nemeth in a steel cage match for the TNA Tag Team Titles

-Cedric Alexander vs. Leon Slater in a steel cage match for the X Division Title

-Rosemary and Allie vs. M by Elegance and Heather by Elegance in a steel cage match for the Knockouts Tag Team Titles

-AJ Francis vs. Elijah in a steel cage match

Powell’s POV: The pre-show starts at 4CT/5ET, and the main card starts at 5CT/6ET. The early lineup doesn’t do much for me, but I am planning to have a live review of the show. My same-night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).