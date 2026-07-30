Powell’s AEW Dynamite Hit List: Thoughts on the build to Kenny Omega vs. Will Ospreay for the AEW World Championship at All In London, Willow Nightingale’s celebration, Mercedes Moné’s improved mic work

CategoriesJASON POWELL MUST-READ LIST VIEWPOINTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Dynamite Hits

Will Ospreay, Hangman Page, and the Death Riders opening: AEW wasted no time in getting to the first Ospreay and Death Riders confrontation after their falling out at Redemption. I loved the way that Moxley reacted after Ospreay dropped Wheeler Yuta with an elbow. Rather than get worked up, Moxley calmly asked if Ospreay was sure this was what he wanted. The tension between Ospreay and the Death Riders was great, and it was cool that they let the situation simmer rather than having the Death Riders jump Ospreay. Hangman Page showing up was unexpected fun. It was a nice touch to have Ospreay reject Page due to his relationship with Kenny Omega, only for Page to win him over a bit by the end of their conversation.

AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay: The only thing I disliked about the segment was the idea of closing the show with it. That wouldn’t be an issue if this had been a two-hour show with a modest overrun, but this segment didn’t start until 17 minutes into the overrun and ran until 34 minutes past the top of the hour. If they maintained the audience, great, but AEW tends to lose viewers with long overruns. Even if a fan set their DVR to run 30 minutes past the listed end time, they still would have missed the final four minutes of this important segment. With all of that out of the way, Omega and Ospreay were really good. Omega was more heelish than he’s been, but his character’s anger with Ospreay felt somewhat justified because of the case he made about Ospreay’s behavior at Redemption. Omega lost me a bit when he talked about putting their friendship before the belt 100 percent of the time. It feels like they are trying to act like these two are longtime friends, but they were actually storyline enemies not all that long ago. Nevertheless, they set the right tone for the build to their showdown match at All In.

Willow Nightingale and Mercedes Moné: A terrific segment. Willow was genuinely caught up in the moment during her in-ring celebration, and the emotion she showed resonated with the fans and made the AEW Women’s Championship feel more prestigious. Willow has a great message of positivity. She has to be mindful of not laying it on too thick, but when she finds that sweet spot, she’s excellent. Don’t look now, but Mercedes has stepped up her promo game. It didn’t get much attention at the time, but it jumped out to me during the Collision in Boston a couple of weeks ago that she dropped the CEO dance and her big laugh in favor of taking a more straightforward approach. It’s a huge improvement that addresses one of the only holes in her game. The company had to take an awkward path to get to this match due to Willow’s injury, but it still has a big-time feel and is perfect for the biggest show of the year.

Andrade El Idolo vs. Nick Wayne vs. Jack Perry in a three-way for the AEW National Championship: There was no reason to think Andrade would lose the title he just won, but this was still a hot three-way opener with really good work from everyone involved.

Mike Bailey, Bandido, and Brody King vs. Kyle Fletcher, Brian Cage, and Jake Doyle: A soft Hit for a good match capped off by Bailey getting a win heading into his AEW International Championship match with Fletcher next week.

Adam Copeland and Christian Cage sit-down segment with “The Young Bucks” Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson: A soft Hit. I like Copeland and Christian, and I like the Young Bucks, but a bout between the two teams never cracked my list of tag team dream matches. I’m not even sure why. They are both legendary teams, and I felt their matches with FTR belonged in the dream match category. Fortunately for AEW, I seem to be in the minority. I’m optimistic that the build to their All In match will get me there, and this segment was a solid start. I could have done without Matt mentioning that people say they do too many high spots, but the rest of the verbal exchange worked. It started cordial and became more tense as it went along, and this felt like a good first installment rather than a case of the build peaking in week one.

Maya World vs. CMLL Women’s Champion Persephone for the TBS Title: A soft Hit for a pretty good match with a finish that protected Persephone. I continue to question the decision to have Maya win the TBS Title on the same night that Willow Nightingale won the AEW Women’s Championship. Willow’s win has completely overshadowed Maya. In fact, I thought they might have a co-celebration to help make Maya’s win feel important.

Detroit live crowd: A mega Hit. The venue holds just under 4,000 fans, but this was the hottest crowd I’ve seen for any pro wrestling event all year. Here’s hoping it carries over to tonight’s live Collision. On a side note, it was encouraging to see AEW deliver a strong pay-per-view fallout show. That’s been an area of weakness, but they got it right this time around with an excellent start on the road to the All In London pay-per-view.

AEW Dynamite Misses

Orange Cassidy, Roderick Strong, and Kyle O’Reilly vs. Ricochet, Toa Liona, and Bishop Kaun for the AEW Trios Titles: A minor Miss for the weak interference finish. Toa is a badass, and surely one of the Conglomeration members could have put him over clean. Rather, they went with the Lethal Twist interference in the latest finish that made a referee look oblivious. As little as I care about the trios titles, it’s good to see the Demand get a run with the belts. Ricochet and the GOA duo have been a consistently entertaining act. I’d like to see the Rascalz built up to chase them for the titles.

Jon Moxley vs. Komander for the AEW Continental Championship: There was nothing wrong with the match aside from being a late and unnecessary addition to a show that ran 34 minutes over. They’re right back in the same venue tonight, so why not save this match for Collision or for next week’s Grand Slam Mexico show? With Saturday’s Collision, the Redemption pay-per-view (including the pre-show), Dynamite, and tonight’s Collision, we’ll be up to at least 12.5 hours of AEW content since Saturday. Yes, I know, the sickos can’t get enough, but it’s asking a lot of the average fan to keep up.

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)