TNA Impact preview: TNA World Championship match headlines tonight’s live show

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA is advertising the following for tonight’s edition of the TNA Impact television show.

-Nic Nemeth vs. Jeff Hardy for the TNA World Championship

-Mustafa Ali vs. Jason Hotch for the TNA International Championship

-Rosemary and Allie vs. Heather by Elegance and M by Elegance for the Knockouts Tag Team Titles

-Thea Hail vs. Indi Hartwell in a quarterfinal tournament match for the new Knockouts TV Title

-Jada Stone vs. Jody Threat in a quarterfinal tournament match for the new Knockouts TV Title

-Leon Slater and Ricky Sosa vs. Cedric Alexander and Eddie Edwards

-Matt Hardy vs. Ryan Nemeth

-KC Navarro speaks

Powell’s POV: Impact will air live from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, at the Liacouras Center. This show will run head-to-head with the second hour of AEW Collision. Impact is simulcast Thursdays on AMC, AMC+, and TNA+ at 8CT/9ET. John Moore’s Impact reviews are typically available late Thursday night or on Friday morning, along with my audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).