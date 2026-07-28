NXT TV results (7/28): Moore’s review of Myles Borne vs. Kam Hendrix for the NXT North American Championship, Shiloh Hill vs. Tristan Angels, Lizzy Rain vs. Izzi Dame

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER NXT TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

NXT TV

Orlando, Florida, at the WWE Performance Center

Aired live July 28, 2026, on The CW Network



[Hour One] Highlights from last week’s main event took place, which included Mike Santana’s debut as a member of the NXT roster (it was announced online that his WWE name is “Cruz Montana”)…

Vic Joseph and Booker T were on commentary. Mike Rome was the ring announcer. Emily Agard was the backstage interviewer…

Vic and Booker tried to check in, but they were cut off by Grayson Waller with a mic in the ring. Waller talked about debuting on the main roster 6 weeks after breaking his knee in an NXT ring. Waller talked about winning the Smackdown Tag Team titles by climbing a ladder at WrestleMania. He said he was at the top of the world, but something changed. He said it’s not his work ethic or talent.

He said maybe he was too honest, didn’t politic, or he didn’t kiss the right ass. Waller said the last two years of his career were an embarrassment and he’s man enough to admit it. He said he had to carry over 200 lbs of a person on his back. He said he got people to cheer his name, but that man was Marty Janetty on the microphone. Waller talked about acting like he was at a funeral, and climbing to the top of ceilings telling people how good someone else was.

He said it was ironic that he was dressed for a funeral, but the only thing dying was his career. He said, but it’s a “new day”. He said he can cash a check and eat at catering. He opened his sweater and said he got himself in the best shape of his career. He said he says what he means. Waller said he’s had demons and one demon is the NXT Championship. He said the NXT championship used to mean something. Waller listed off famous NXT champions.

Waller said when you win the title you get treated like a god. He said he didn’t so he gets treated like a Netflix ad break comedy act. Waller said he’s going to change that by coming after the NXT title. Waller said Cruz Montana will be a shiny new toy that people won’t care about in a few weeks. Waller said it’s not 2005 because being the best man in TNA is like being the best talent in a local YMCA.

Waller said Tony D’Angelo only won the title because no one was left. Waller said Tony D can go home to his ugly baby soon. A stage hand told Waller that HBK wants him to wrap it up. Waller said to tell Shawn he can tune the band and make someone make him. Waller said the NXT men’s roster is complacent, and the women’s roster is running laps around them. Waller said that the only callups worthy of being called up are all women (which drew cheers). Waller praised the independent wrestlers in Evolve, and talked about how great they are in the ring. He talked about being an indie guy himself.

Waller then trash talked Evolve’s indie guys, saying they suck on the microphone as charisma vacuums. Waller said HBK is smiling in Gorilla because he’s finally telling the truth. Waller shut the crowd up when they cheered him. Waller said the Men’s roster is here for the taking. Waller said he’s the most underrated guy on the roster. Suddenly, Waller’s mic was cut. Waller got in the camera and told the mic cam that WWE’s cages are rattled. The show cut to commercial…[c]

John’s Thoughts: Hot damn. That was a pretty good worked shoot promo. Random NXT pipe bomb style promo. This felt like WWE acknowledging the problems they have in NXT that they are attempting to fix. To be fair, NXT is doing a better holding themselves accountable more than the main roster. I agree with pretty much everything Waller said. I’ve been saying for years that NXT men’s roster is gasping for air due to their immensely talented Women’s roster, and that’s a GREAT problem to have. I actually also agree that Waller is one of the most underrated wrestlers in WWE given his skillset. He’s a wonderful talker and can fill that Miz reality TV star role. But he’s also amazing in the ring and can do some insane stunts. He’s like Logan Paul if Paul had ten more years of in-ring experience, and that’s a huge complement.

Vic did an ad plug for Zuffa boxing…

Myles Borne and Tavion Heights were chatting backstage. Mason Rook pulled up and said he didn’t like that Waller was talking down to the current roster. Rook threatened to get his hands on Kam Hendrix later too. Borne asked to not get involved with his match. Heights said he’ll keep Rook in check. Rook left…

Entrances for the next match took place…

Entrances for the next match took place. It’s the battle of the two wrestlers with rhyming names…

1. Lizzy Rain vs. Izzy Dame (w/Niko Vance). Izzi pressured Rain into the ropes and the ropes and chopped her. Rain returned the favor with her own chops. Izzi ran through Rain with a shoulder tackle. Rain rallied with chops. Rain hit Izzi with a back elbow. Izzi tripped Rain off the top rope and gave her a clothesline. A picture-in-picture showed Cruz Montana arriving at the Performance Center.

Izzi got a two count after a Gourd Buster on Rain. Rain hit Izzi with a nice modified spinning heel kick. Izzi blocked a Wrecking Ball kick and reversed it into Snake Eyes and a Yakuza Kick.[c]

Rain hit Izzi with rapid chops. Booker yelled “Rainmaker!” (wrong company Book!). Booker then got confused with the Izzi and Lizzy names ( I don’t blame him for that). Rain rallied with a combination into an Exploder suplex. Izzi ended Lizzy’s rally with a Magnum. Rain came back with a discus forearm. Rain hit Izzi with a Superkick. Izzi caught Rain out of the air and hit her with a Blue Thunder Bomb.

A “this is awesome” chant ensued. Rain and Izzi traded Yay Boo forearms. Rain got a two count after a backslide. Izzi and Rain spilled to ringside. Rain shoved Izzi into the steel steps. Rain hit Izzi with a Death Valley Driver for a nearfall. Izzi came back with a crucifix bomb for a good nearfall. Izzi hit Rain with some methodical strikes. Rain came back with Stundog Millionaire and a running uppercut. Niko got on the apron for the distraction.

This allowed Izzi to hit Rain with a Yakuza Kick. When Niko turned around, Shawn Spears pulled down a hoodie and threatened Niko with a steel chair. The other distraction allowed Rain to hit Izzi with Thunderstruck (Roundhouse Scorpio Rising) for the victory.

Lizzy Rain defeated Izzi Dame via pinfall in 12:28.

John’s Thoughts: Surprisingly strong match in the middle of the hour. I have go give Izzi Dame her props as she’s starting to be consistent with putting on strong in-ring showings. The only reason this match was booked was because both of these women have rhyming names (which annoys me trying to transcribe this). That said it was a strong in-ring showing and they even squeezed in some light development for the Culling’s feud with Shawn Spears.

Noam Dar and Romeo Moreno dapped it up with Cruz Montana backstage. Romeo and Cruz chatted in spanish. Saquon Shugars pulled up to say Hola. Shugars, Dar, and Moreno bragged about beating up DarkState. After Dar and Moreno left, Montana pointed out how he beat Shugars when Shugars was acting a fool at Madison Square Garden. Shugars said he’s a changed man and Montana will see.

After Shugars left, Kelani Jordan showed up to tell Montana that NXT is an unfair working environment. Montana walked away when Kelani was ranting about how unfair things were. Kelani talked about how everyone continues to ignore her…[c]

The Vanity Project were in Robert Stone’s office, annoying him. Baylor and Smokes berated Stone for giving Tavion and Myles a tag title shot. Jackson Drake bragged about beating Tavion a few weeks ago. The Vanity Project cleared when Keanu Carver showed up. Myka Lockwood gave Keanu a up-down lookdown before leaving. Stone apologized for Keanu getting jumped last week. Carver calmly said it was fine and all he wants is a match against EK next week. Stone agreed and Keanu was appreciative. After Keanu left, Stone yelled at Grayson Waller on the phone and yelled at him to get back as soon as possible…

A Lola Vice promo aired where she hyped up next week’s Underground match against Kendal Grey…

Kam Hendrix made his entrance…[c]

An ad aired for WWE Unreal Season 3…

Thea Hail and Jaida Parker were celebrating backstage about screwing Nattie over. Jaida talked about how she hasn’t been the best in the locker room, but she appreciates what Hail did for her. Hail talked about being happy to have her back. Hail talked about how she heard that Nattie is pissed. She said that Stone booked her and Jaida against Karmen Petrovic and Nikkita Lyons next week. Jaida thanked Hail for being the most honest person in the women’s locker room to her. Hail hugged Jaida for the complement…

Myles Borne made his entrance. Mike Rome handled the formal in-ring championship match introductions (Dang, does Mike Rome add more bleach to his hair week after week? This man’s hair just gets more bleached and bleached every time he pops up on camera)…

2. Myles Borne (w/Tavion Heights) vs. Kam Hendrix for the NXT North American Championship. Kam dominated the early collar and elbow and wristhold sequence. Borne managed to come back with his own wristholds and armbars. Kam escaped and hit Borne with a body slam. Borne came back with a Randy Orton Dropkick. Borne hit Kam with a flip dive at ringside. Kam tripped Borne on the apron.[c]

Kam hit Borne with a nice looking delayed Uranage. Kam also hit Borne with a CQC combo. Kam then trash talked Borne while giving him Northern Lariats. Bourne ducked a right hand and gave Kam rapid strikes, a back body drop, hip toss, and dropkick to send Kam to ringside. Borne hit Kam with a Power Slam in the center of the ring. Kam held on the ropes to block Borne again. Kam hit Borne with a crossbody for a nearball.

Mason Rook and Tavion Heights were shown watching the match on a monitor in the locker room. Rook ran out of the Locker room with Tavion chasing him. Tavion and Rook got to the ramp with Tavion holding Rook back. Kam hit Borne with a Showtime Kick for a nearfall. Borne flipped out of a Back Suplex and gave Kam Borne Again for the victory.

Myles Borne defeated Kam Hendrix via pinfall in 12:03 to retain the NXT North American Championship.

Mason Rook stormed the ring and gave Kam right hands. Tavion and Myles dapped it up in the ring. Jackson Drake, Brad Baylor, and Ricky Smokes jumped Heights and Borne from behind. They had the initial advantage, but the babyfaces managed to clear the heels from the ring to stand tall at the end of the segment…

John’s Thoughts: A solid match. They’re treating Kam like a pest heel, but he’s showing a lot of upside every time we see him. I pointed how he actually reminds me of Grayson Waller with him being an arrogant athlete. I also said he reminds me of Cuba Gooding Jr from Jerry McGuire. I hope they get behind him because there seems to be something to work with in him.

In a popcorn chicken product placement. Elily Agard interviewed Lizzy Rain about what’s next for her. She also asked her why she’s eating popcorn chicken. She said she was starving after her match and Shiloh Hill put her onto KFC’s popcorn chicken. She said she’s energized enough to beat Izzi Dame’s ass all over again. Mr. England Tristan Angels berated Lizzy Rain for taking advice from Shiloh Hill and said she should be eating sandwiches with tea. Angels left and the segment ended with Agard and Rain eating chicken…

John’s Thoughts: These product placements are so bad, and badly acted, that at least I can get a chuckle out of them.

Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo showed up to psych up Bronco Nima backstage. Nima got hyped and headed out. After Nima left, Lucien Price gave the Garzas a cold stare…[c]

Robert Stone was on the phone with Grayson Waller. Stone told Waller to come to his office. Zaria showed up and asked for her next challenger. Wren Sinclair showed up and said she wants to know her next challenger. Wren proposed possibly being Zaria’s challenger? Stone said Wren can defend her Speed title against Zaria next week and if Wren wins she can get a shot at Zaria’s championship down the road…

John’s Thoughts: So, a time limit draw doesn’t mean a “win” right? I feel like That’s what WWE will try to do next week to try to give Wren a dub while protecting Zaria.

Entrances for the next match took place…

3. “Out The Mud” Bronco Nima and Lucien Price vs. “Birth Right” Uriah Connors and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo (w/Ariana Grace, Charlie Dempsey, Lexis King). Nima no-sold Stacks’s offense early on. Nima gave Connors Snake Eyes when he tagged in. Price tagged in and gave Connors methodical strikes. Price no sold Uriah’s chop and then chopped Connors to the mat. Connors baited Bronco, which allowed Stacks to hit him with a Chop Block. Nima quickly recovered and suplexed both opponents.

OTM stacked both opponents in the corner and tackled them. Bronco dumped Connors to ringside. Price hit Stacks with a right hook. OTM tossed Stacks on King and Dempsey.[c]

Back from break, Birth Right cue the ring in half on Nima with quick tags and tandem offense. Bronco managed to climb to the top rope and hit Stacks with an impressive single stomp. Price caught the hot tag and cleaned house. Price gave both opponents stinger splashes. Angel and Berto pulled up to ringside. While the referee was distracted, Connors and Stacks swarmed Price with kicks. Stacks and Connors hit Price in the head with jump kicks for the victory.

Channing Lorenzo and Uriah Connors defeated Out the Mud via pinfall in 9:03.

A replay showed that Bronco Nima didn’t break up the pin because he was trying to keep BirthRight and the Garzas from brawling. Back to the ring, Nima looked conflicted standing between Price and the Garzas…

John’s Thoughts: Not only don’t I care about this OTM breakup storyline, but I also think it’s premature and unnecessary as they never really got time to get going as a tag team due to injuries over several years. I hope this is a bait and switch. It’s also odd how they’re trying to do the crossover thing where Nima’s a heel in AAA and a babyface in NXT, whilst acknowledging he’s active in both promotions.

A Kendal Grey vignette aired where she talked about training with her father. Her dad talked about knowing how hard to push her to win her fights. Kendal said her dad taught her at a young age that the most important convo is the one you have with yourself. She said she’s the underdog in the Underground. She said she took the challenge and that’s what led her to the championship. Julius Creed showed up to the gym to help Kendal in her training.

A montage aired of Creed and Grey sparring. Grey talked bout Julius being the reason she’s in WWE. Julius said he believes that Kendal will be prepared for her fight. Grey said we’ll see who’s the best crossover athlete in NXT is after the Underground…

Vic hyped upcoming segments…[c]

John’s Thoughts: Julius Creed sighting! Solid vignette by Kendal as she continues to get reps in getting her character over. Kendal also has a badass dad too. Can we get a match between Kendal’s dad and Lola’s dad (Grandmaster Frank). Maybe bring in Miz’s dad as the special guest referee.

Kelani Jordan was in the locker room continuing to rant in front of Izzi Dame and Kali Armstrong. Reina Volcan walked by saying the women’s division doesn’t rebuild, it reloads…

Entrances for the next match took place…

4. Shiloh Hill vs. “Mr. England” Tristan Angels. Hill dominated early after a backdrop. Angels came back with a throat chop. Hill gave Angels a shoulder breaker and got a two count off an Undertaker pin. Hill ran the ropes and dumped Angels to ringside with a flying shoulder tackle. Angels blocked a Tiger Feint and hit Hill with a draping neckbreaker heading into break.[c]

Hill rallied back with big boots and a body slam. Hill hit Angels with his inverted standing 450 for a nearfall. Hill caught Angels out of the air with a World’s Strongest Slam for a nearfall. Angels and Hill made their eway to the top rope. Angels hit Hill with a Superplex for a nearfall. Angels tried to drive Hill’s head into the steel step, but hurt himself after Hill dodged. Hill slammed Angels on the announce desk and got a two count in the ring.

Angels rolled up Hill with a hand on the rope for leverage for a one count. Hill came back with a pop up punch. Hill hit Angels with a Super Thunder Breaker for the victory.

Shiloh Hill defeated Tristan Angels via pinfall 10:20.

Cruz Montana was shown walking backstage…[c]

Vic Joseph plugged Summerslam weekend live events…

The following matches were advertised for next week’s NXT: Vanity Project vs. Myles Borne and Tavion Heights for the NXT Tag Team Championships, Thea Hail and Jaida Parker vs. Karmen Petrovic and Nikkita Lyons, Wren Sinclair vs. Zaria for the WWE Women’s Speed Championship, and Kendal Grey vs. Lola Vice in an Underground Match for the NXT Women’s Championship…

Former TNA Champion Cruz Montana (a.k.a. Mike Santana) made his entrance to a new entrance theme. Montana soaked in a “Montana” chant. Cruz talked about how he always prides himself about keeping it real. He said he never thought he’d say it, but “Cruz Montana is officially a WWE Superstar”. Montana said there were times he never thought he’d see tomorrow.

He said not WWE or TNA, but in life. Montana said he came up from the hardest streets in New York City. He said every day was a fight to stay alive. He said he wasn’t a saint either. He said he made mistakes he can’t take back. He said the real enemy was the man in the mirror. Montana said he thought his dream was dead for him at times. He said either he was going to be a story of wasted potential, or the man that his daughter deserves to call a father.

Montana talked about how “they” told him he reached his ceiling as a tag team wrestler, and couldn’t be the guy. He said he ended up on a losing streak, but then he started to win. He said every step forward wasn’t validation chasing, but him proving and taking advantage of the opportunity of a second chance. He said he rebuilt his career one city, opportunity, and match at a time. He said he appreciates everything TNA gave to him, but tonight he stands here as a WWE superstar.

He said he won’t allow his past to dictate his future, only ya’ll can do that. Montana said he’s at the beginning of the chapter he’s been chasing his whole life. He said he came to NXT to prove he’s amongst the greatest in WWE. He said he’s not here to fill a spot, but to take a spot. He said he’ll be the new NXT Champion. Montana said Grayson Waller cut a cute promo, but homeboy can meet him in front of whatever YMCA he wants to meet face to face.

NXT Champion Tony D’Angelo made his entrance. Tony D welcomed Cruz to NXT. Tony D said he’ll introduce himself properly after Cruz interrupted him last week. Tony introduced himself as NXT Champion. He said he’s seen many free agents over the years talk about how they’re going to run NXT, win championships, and change the business. He said he actually believes everything Cruz says, except one thing. Taking the spot of NXT Champion.

Tony D said unfortunately for Cruz and Kangaroo Jack, that spot is held until further notice. Cruz said he’s going to cut Tony off and then show Tony exactly how he’s going to take that spot. Grayson Waller showed up and shoved Cruz into Tony D. Waller escaped Dead to Rights. Waller then ducked and Montana accidentally hit Tony D with Spin the Block. Waller bailed from the ring. The executive producer credits aired to close the show…