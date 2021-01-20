NXT announces the signings of three wrestlers

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
NXT announced the signings of the following wrestlers on Wednesday.
-Zoey Stark (f/k/a Lacey Ryan)
-Gigi Dolin (f/k/a Priscilla Kelly)
-Cora Jade (f/k/a Elayna Black)
Powell’s POV: The names listed above are the wrestlers’ new WWE names. The NXT women’s division is already excellent and somehow just got even better.
