NXT announces the signings of three wrestlers

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

NXT announced the signings of the following wrestlers on Wednesday.

-Zoey Stark (f/k/a Lacey Ryan)

-Gigi Dolin (f/k/a Priscilla Kelly)

-Cora Jade (f/k/a Elayna Black)

Powell’s POV: The names listed above are the wrestlers’ new WWE names. The NXT women’s division is already excellent and somehow just got even better.