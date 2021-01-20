AEW Dynamite preview: The lineup for tonight’s live edition

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite television show.

-Santana and Ortiz vs. Chris Jericho and MJF vs. Sammy Guevara and Jake Hager in a Triple Threat tag match to become the official tag team of The Inner Circle.

-Matt Sydal and “Top Flight” Darius Martin and Dante Martin vs. Matt Hardy and “Private Party” Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen.

-Hangman Page, Colt Cabana, Alex Reynolds, and John Silver vs. Luther, Serpentico, Angelico, and Jack Evans in an eight-man tag match.

-Cody Rhodes vs. Peter Avalon.

-Penelope Ford vs. Layla Hirsch.

-Jon Moxley in action.

-Sting appears

-An update from Miro and his new butler Chuck Taylor.

Powell's POV: The show is billed as a birthday party for Brodie Lee Jr. Nyla Rose was originally scheduled to face Layla Hirsch. Unfortunately, Rose announced that she is in quarantine due to a family member testing positive for COVID-19. AEW will be live from Jacksonville, Florida at Daily's Place.