Impact Wrestling TV preview: Tessa Blanchard opens the show, two matches advertised

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling is advertising the following matches and events for tonight’s television show.

-New Impact World Champion Tessa Blanchard opens the show.

-Jessicka Havok vs. Rosemary.

-Willie Mack promo.

-Moose vs. Rhino vs. Taurus.

Powell’s POV: This is the first show coming out of the Mexico City tapings that were held over the weekend. Impact Wrestling airs on AXS TV tonight at 7CT/8ET. The show is listed for a replay at 10CT/11ET. John Moore’s weekly Impact Wrestling television reviews are available on Wednesday mornings along with my members’ exclusive audio review and Hit List.



The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Ricky Starks on his NWA run, doing enhancement work for WWE, leaving NOLA due to Hurricane Katrina, the January 24 NWA Hard Times PPV on FITE.TV, his relationship with Nick Aldis, and much more...

