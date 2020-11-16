WWE Survivor Series lineup: The latest lineup for Sunday’s pay-per-view

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for WWE Survivor Series that will be held on Sunday in Orlando, Florida at Amway Center.

-Undertaker’s Final Farewell.

-WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. WWE Champion Randy Orton in a non-title match.

-Raw Women’s Champion Asuka vs. Smackdown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks in a non-title match.

-Raw Tag Champions Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods vs. Smackdown Tag Champions “The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins in a non-title match.

-U.S. Champion Bobby Lashley vs. Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn in a non-title match.

-“Team Raw” AJ Styles, Keith Lee, Sheamus, Braun Strowman, and Riddle vs. “Team Smackdown” Jey Uso, Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins, King Corbin, and one TBA in a Survivor Series elimination match.

-“Team Smackdown” Bianca Belair, Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, and two TBA vs. “Team Raw” Nia Jax, Shayna Baszler, Lana, Mandy Rose, and Dana Brooke in a Survivor Series elimination match.

Powell’s POV: Liv Morgan won a four-way qualifier on Smackdown to earn a spot on Team Smackdown. It’s unclear whether she was supposed to win the match or if the plan had been to go with Chelsea Green, who suffered an injury and was unable to finish the four-way. The Survivor Series lineup could change this week with Raw holding a pair of title matches on tonight’s Survivor Series go-home show. Join me for my live review of Survivor Series on Sunday beginning with the Kickoff Show. The main card begins at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net Members will hear an audio review co-hosted by Jake Barnett and I on Sunday night.