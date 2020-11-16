Impact Wrestling Knockouts Tag Team Title tournament brackets

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling announced the following first-round matches for the tournament that will crown Knockouts Tag Team Champions.

-Tenille Dashwood and Alisha Edwards vs. Havok and Nevaeh

-Killer Kelly and Renee Michelle vs. Jordynne Grace and a partner TBA

-Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz vs. Sea Stars

-Deonna Purrazzo and Kimber Lee vs. Taya Valkyrie and Rosemary

Powell’s POV: The winners of the top two matches will meet in the second round, just as the winners of bottom two matches will do. It’s nice to see that Impact brought in some outside talent for the tournament, which starts Tuesday on the weekly Impact Wrestling television show.

