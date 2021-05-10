WWE Raw preview: Three matches set for tonight’s WrestleMania Backlash go-home show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.

-WWE Champion Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre in a non-title match.

-Charlotte Flair, Nia Jax, and Shayna Baszler vs. Asuka, Mandy Rose, and Dana Brooke in a six-woman tag match.

-Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, Randy Orton, and Riddle vs. AJ Styles, Omos, Elias, and Jaxson Ryker in an eight-man tag match.

Powell's POV: Raw will also feature the brand's final hype for Sunday's WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view. Raw will be live from Tampa, Florida at Yuengling Center.