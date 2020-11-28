11/28 McGuire’s NJPW Strong Audio Review: Tom Lawlor, JR Kratos, Rust Taylor, and Danny Limelight vs. PJ Black, Fred Rosser, Rocky Romero, and Jeff Cobb, Juice Robinson and ACH vs. Adrian Quest and Jordan Clearwater, Clark Connors vs. Logan Riegel

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Colin McGuire, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@McGMondays)

Dot Net staffer Colin McGuire reviews NJPW Strong: Tom Lawlor, JR Kratos, Rust Taylor, and Danny Limelight vs. PJ Black, Fred Rosser, Rocky Romero, and Jeff Cobb, Juice Robinson and ACH vs. Adrian Quest and Jordan Clearwater, Clark Connors vs. Logan Riegel, and more (13:16)…

Click here to stream or download the November 28 NJPW Strong audio review.

If you are not a Dot Net Member, click here for details on signing up for membership.