NWA suspends live performances until June

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The National Wrestling Alliance announced that it is suspending live events until June. “The National Wrestling Alliance, given the uncertain course of this world health crisis, is suspending normal operations until June as far as any live performances,” reads a statement on the NWA website. “This includes the upcoming Atlanta, GA events; Crockett Cup PPV on April 19th at the Gateway Center Arena and our NWA Powerrr tapings at GPB Studios on April 20th and 21st.

“At this time, the Super Powerrr episode scheduled to air on Tuesday March 17th, which promoted these events, will not air in its current form in order to not create confusion in the marketplace. However, we will continue to produce content in the interim, and thank fans in advance for their continued support.” Read the full story at NationalWrestlingAlliance.com.

Powell’s POV: The NWA joins the long list of cancellations. I originally thought the small studio setting might make the NWA one of the only companies able to hold events in front of a live crowd, but with many government officials calling for no public gatherings over 50 people, even the GPB Studio audience surpasses that number.



