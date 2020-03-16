Jushin Liger named to WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2020

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE officially announced Jushin “Thunder” Liger for the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2020 on Monday. Read the official announcement at WWE.com. Liger joins Batista, The NWO, The Bella Twins, JBL, and Davey Boy Smith in this year’s class.

Powell’s POV: Liger had his retirement matches at the two-day New Japan Pro Wrestling Wrestle Kingdom events that were held on January 4-5 in Tokyo, Japan at the Tokyo Dome. He’s certainly a worthy entrant into any pro wrestling hall of fame. WWE is still billing the event for April 2 in Tampa, Florida at Amalie Arena, though it’s still hard to imagine the WrestleMania week events taking place as scheduled given the pandemic.



