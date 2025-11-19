WWE Smackdown rating for the show headlined by Cody Rhodes vs. Bronson Reed for the WWE Championship

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with an average of 1.158 million viewers for USA Network, according to ProgrammingInsider.com. The number was up a tick compared to the previous episode’s 1.141 viewership average.

Powell’s POV: Friday’s Smackdown finished with a 0.27 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up compared to the previous week’s 0.26 rating. One year earlier, the November 15, 2024, edition of Smackdown produced 1.234 million viewers and a 0.32 rating for USA Network for a show that aired against the Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul fight on Netflix.