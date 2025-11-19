AEW Full Gear lineup: The card for Saturday’s pay-per-view

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches are advertised for the AEW Full Gear pay-per-view that will be held on Saturday in Newark, New Jersey, at Prudential Center.
-Hangman Page vs. Samoa Joe in a steel cage match for the AEW World Championship
-Kris Statlander vs. Mercedes Mone for the AEW Women’s Championship
-“Brodido” Brody King and Bandido vs. “FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler for the AEW Tag Team Titles
-Kyle Fletcher vs. Mark Briscoe for the TNT Championship (Briscoe must join the Don Callis Family if he loses)
-A Casino Gauntlet match to become the first AEW National Champion
-Kenny Omega, Jack Perry, and Luchasaurus vs. Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson, and Josh Alexander in a trios match for $1 million
-Darby Allin vs. Pac
-(Pre-Show) Max Caster and Anthony Bowens vs. Juice Robinson and Austin Gunn vs. Big Bill and Bryan Keith vs. “The Outrunners” Truth Magnum and Turbo Floyd in a four-way tag match for $200,000
-(Pre-Show) Big Boom AJ and QT Marshall vs. Trent Beretta and Rocky Romero
Powell’s POV: WrestleTix reported on Friday that the host venue is set up for 8,928, and 8,158 have been distributed. AEW pay-per-views are priced at $49.99 (or $39.99 on HBO Max). Join me for my live review for the pre-show or the start of the pay-per-view card at 7CT/8ET. Jake Barnett and I will co-host a same-night audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).
AEW Presents Full Gear
Sat • Nov 22, 2025 • 7:00 PM
Prudential Center, Newark, NJ
Available Tickets: 810
Current Setup: 8,968
Tickets Distributed: 8,158
+395 since the last update (2 days ago)
Days until show: 8
Total # of seats on map: 16,436
⏮ 11/23/2024: Full… pic.twitter.com/KcZe1KD9zo
— WrestleTix (@WrestleTix) November 15, 2025
