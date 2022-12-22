AEW Dynamite rating for the Holiday Bash edition

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show averaged 957,000 viewers for TBS, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. The viewership count was up from the 950,000 viewership total from last week’s show.

Powell’s POV: Dynamite finished with a 0.30 rating, down from last week’s 0.33 rating in the same demo. Monday’s WWE Raw finished with a 0.43 rating on USA Network. The December 22, 2021 edition of Dynamite on TNT delivered 1.02 million viewers and a 0.37 rating in the 18-49 demographic for the Holiday Bash edition.