Kota Ibushi injury update coming out of the AEW Collision taping

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Kota Ibushi suffered a significant injury during Wednesday’s AEW Collision taping. Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com reported that the word backstage was that Ibushi suffered a broken femur. The injury occurred during a match with Josh Alexander, when both men fell from the ropes to the floor.

Powell’s POV: The tough luck for Ibushi continues. Online medical websites estimate a 4-6 month recovery, though it is noted that the process can take longer depending on the severity and location of the fracture.

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)