Kota Ibushi injury update coming out of the AEW Collision taping

October 9, 2025

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Kota Ibushi suffered a significant injury during Wednesday’s AEW Collision taping. Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com reported that the word backstage was that Ibushi suffered a broken femur. The injury occurred during a match with Josh Alexander, when both men fell from the ropes to the floor.

Powell’s POV: The tough luck for Ibushi continues. Online medical websites estimate a 4-6 month recovery, though it is noted that the process can take longer depending on the severity and location of the fracture.

