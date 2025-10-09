What's happening...

TNA Bound For Glory lineup: The card for Sunday’s pay-per-view

October 9, 2025

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the TNA Bound For Glory event that will be held on Sunday in Lowell, Massachusetts, at Tsongas Center.

-Trick Williams vs. Mike Santana for the TNA World Championship

-Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy vs. “Team 3D” Bully Ray and D-Von in a tables match for the TNA Tag Team Titles and the NXT Tag Team Titles

-Leon Slater vs. Je’Von Evans for the X Division Title

-Kelani Jordan vs. Indi Hartwell for the Knockouts Championship

-Frankie Kazarian vs. Steve Maclin for the TNA International Championship

-“The IInspiration” Cassie Lee and Jessie McKay vs. Heather by Elegance and M by Elegance for the Knockouts Tag Team Titles

-Gia Miller vs. Tessa Blanchard

-“The System” Moose, Alisha Edwards, Brian Myers, Eddie Edwards, and JDC vs. “Order 4” Mustafa Ali, Tasha Steelz, Jason Hotch, John Skyler, and Agent Zero in a Hardcore War

-The 20-person Call Your Shot gauntlet match for a Money in the Bank-style contract for a shot at any championship over the next year (Lei Ying Lee enters first, Mance Warner enters last)

-(Pre-Show) TNA Hall of Fame inductions of Mickie James (presented by Tara) and “The Beautiful People” Angelina Love and Velvet Sky (presented by Tommy Dreamer)

Powell’s POV: Join me for my live review of Bound For Glory as it airs on pay-per-view (and for TNA+ annual subscribers), starting with the pre-show at 6CT/7ET, or the start of the main card at 7CT/8ET. My same-night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.